Chanathip says Hanoi event 'will not be an easy one' for War Elephants

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin has said he is happy for the young players who have made the national team but added that the move to bring in the young generation had come a bit too late.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) last week announced the 23-strong national squad for next week's LP Bank Cup in Hanoi with big names like Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan and Sarach Yooyen not on the team roster.

Chanathip said: "I am very happy to see new faces in the national team, but I think we should have started bringing in the new generation a long time ago.

"At this point in time, I think it will create sort of big gap. I believe Ekanit Panya, Supachok Sarachat and Suphanat Mueanta will be the future of the national team.

The LP Cup event will feature Russia, Thailand and hosts Vietnam and will take place from Sept 5-10.

"This event won't be an easy one for us because Vietnam are always extra keen to beat Thailand," said Chanathip.

Meanwhile, Khon Kaen United have announced on Saturday that Thana Chanaboot has decided to resign from the post of the team's head coach to show responsibility for poor results.

A club statement added that Thana would continue to serve as the team's assistant coach.