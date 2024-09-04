Yastremska to headline Thai Open cast

Former winner Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine has confirmed her participation in this year's WTA 250 Allied Thailand Open in Hua Hin on Sept 14-22, Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand (LTAT) honorary president Suwat Liptapanlop announced on Tuesday.

Suwat told a news conference that there has been great interest in the tournament with as many as 750 players worldwide expressing their desire to participate in the event at Arena Hua Hin.

"It is a great honour for Thailand that the WTA has trusted us to host this major women's tournament once again," said Suwat.

"This is the fourth year in a row and the second time this year for us to host the Allied Thailand Open 2024, which will offer total prize money of US$267,082 or about 10 million baht.

"The Thailand Open normally takes place in January but the WTA has revised its sports calendar, and the tournament has been moved to September this year.

"We are ready for the tournament, which is the biggest tennis event in Southeast Asia.

"Several top-class players have played in this tournament in the past, such as former world No.1 Garbine Muguruza from Spain, China's Zheng Qinwen who won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia, Japan's Naomi Osaka and former winner Diana Shnaider from Russia, who is now ranked 18th in the world."

Suwat added: "There are 750 players who have expressed interest in playing in this tournament, but we can only accommodate 88 for the singles and doubles contests.

"Some well-known players who are hoping to come over for the event are world No.34 and 2019 champion Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine, world No.36 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who won the gold medal in the mixed doubles at the Paris Games, and 37th-ranked Chinese Wang Xinyu, who took the silver medal in the Olympics."

A decision on the Thai wild cards for the tournament will be made later by tournament director Paradorn Srichaphan.

The Thailand Open will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and TrueSport 2, 3 and 7.