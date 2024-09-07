Saysunee makes history with Paralympics fencing treble

First female wheelchair fencer to win gold medals in all three disciplines

Gold medallist Saysunee Jana celebrates on the podium following her win in wheelchair fencing Women’s Epee Category B during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

Saysunee Jana of Thailand has made Paralympics history at the 2024 Paralympics in France as the first female wheelchair fencer to win three gold medals.

The 50-year-old wheelchair fencer won her third gold of the Games by defeating Kang Su of China on Friday. She fell behind early but rebounded to become the first female wheelchair fencer to win three golds in all three disciplines — sabre, foil and epee — in Paralympics history.

Her latest gold was her fifth since she started participating at the 2004 Summer Paralympics in Athens. Over the past 20 years, she has competed in six Paralympics tournaments.

“I’m very happy and proud of myself. I didn’t think I could do it,” said Saysunee. “I can’t describe my happiness today in words. Before the tournament, I expected to win only one gold in epee.”

She also thanked the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, the Sports Association for the Disabled of Thailand and the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, as well as her family, for their support.

Her recent success made her the second Paralympic wheelchair fencer to win three golds in individual fencing after Roberto Marson in 1968.

As of Friday, Thailand ranked 16th in France with six gold medals, 10 silver and 11 bronze.