Thais aim to make things tough for Vietnam tonight

Thailand players train in Hanoi on Monday ahead of their friendly game with Vietnam.

Thailand coach Masatada Ishii on Monday vowed to make things difficult for regional arch-rivals Vietnam when the two sides face off in an LP Bank Cup game in Hanoi Tuesday night.

The War Elephants were scheduled to play Russia in their first match of the three-nation event on Saturday, but the game was called off after Typhoon Yagi lashed Vietnam.

Ishii told a pre-match news conference on Monday that he had taken the cancellation as a blessing in disguise.

"Because we didn't play that game with Russia, it gave us more time to train together so we would be better prepared for the match against Vietnam," said the Japanese coach.

"I don't care about the condition of the training ground and other things -- I am just happy that we got more time to train."

Ishii added: "I have watched tapes of the Vietnamese team's games in the World Cup qualification rounds and also their match against Russia.

"They have a good defence now with good speed in attacks as well. They now use more players in building up an attack, but we will not let them play their game with ease."

Thailand vice-captain Elias Dolah said: "It's a pity that we could not play against Russia. Vietnam are a good team, but we are aiming for a victory."

The match will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday and will be live on Thai Rath TV (32), FA Thailand and Changsuek pages on Facebook and the Changsuek Official channel on YouTube.

Meanwhile, a 14-member Thai team left for Uzbekistan last night to participate in the 2024 Fifa Futsal World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The tournament will take place from Sept 14-Oct 6.

Thailand are drawn in Group B with Croatia, Cuba and former world futsal champions Brazil.