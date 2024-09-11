Thai squad eye place in last 16

Thailand futsal team after reaching Uzbekistan. (Photo supplied)

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) deputy president Adisak Benjasiriwan has said the 14-strong Thai squad will be gunning for a place in the last 16 stage of the Fifa Futsal World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Adisak told the media that the Thai team, which is managed by Suthin Buatoom and departed late on Monday night to take part in the tournament, is ready to do its best in the World Cup.

The World Cup takes place from Sept 14-Oct 6.

"This is the seventh time since the year 2000 that we have made the Futsal World Cup finals and we are ready for it," said the deputy FAT chief.

"We have been training together for more than two weeks. We also played in the Continental Futsal Championship, which has been a good preparation for the World Cup.

"We will also have a warm-up game with Iran on Wednesday [Thursday] which should be a good indicator of our readiness for the tournament."

Adisak added: "We are in a tough group with Croatia, Cuba and title favourites Brazil, but we are still hoping to make the last 16 stage. We have accomplished this three times in the past, so hopefully we are going to do it again in Uzbekistan. "We are eager to reach the quarter-finals, but we will be content if we can make it to the last 16 phase.

"The good thing is that this time the FAT has coordinated with the Sports Authority of Thailand to arrange live broadcasts of our matches so that the Thai fans can see the team play."

Meanwhile, Thai futsal goalkeeper Arut Senbat said he is recovering well from his injury.

"I have been doing light training, but we still have some time at our disposal for me to recover fully," said Arut. "I want to play because this could be my last Futsal World Cup, but the final decision will be taken by the team doctor."

Thailand will play their group stage games at Bukhara Universal Sports Complex.