Locals given chance to shine in Thai Open

Thai wildcard player Lanlana Tararudee (Photo supplied)

Five Thai players have received singles wildcards into the WTA Thailand Open, tournament director Paradorn Srichaphan said on Thursday.

Two players -- world No.187 Lanlana Tararudee and the 333rd-ranked Thasaporn Naklo -- have received singles main draw wildcards of the tournament in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The other three players -- world No.971 Boonyawi Thamchaiwat, Thai-Russian Viera Deeperm and the 17-year-old national player Kamonwan Yodpetch -- have received wildcards to play in the qualifying round.

"It is with great pleasure that five Thai players have been granted an opportunity to play in the Thailand Open after a discussion between the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Proud Group and Arena Hua Hin," said Paradorn.

Another Thai player, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, has also earned a spot in the qualifying round of the tournament due to her world ranking of No.188.

"I hope the Thai fans will come out and support these six Thai players in the tournament," added the former world No.9.

Former winner Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine has confirmed her participation in the event last week.

The US$267,082 (approximately 10 million baht) WTA 250 tournament will take place between Sept 14-22 at Arena Hua Hin.

The qualifying round will begin tomorrow, with the main draw competition starting on Monday.

The Thailand Open will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and TrueSport 2, 3 and 7.

Tickets can be purchased at Arena Hua Hin. For more information call: 032-909-633.