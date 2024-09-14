Rangsan pleased as Port hold Buriram

Port's Bordin Phala, right, is challenged by Buriram's Theerathon Bunmathun.

Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok was pleased with a point after his team drew with league leaders Buriram United in a Thai League 1 clash on Thursday night.

The Thunder Castle dropped points for the first time in six games as they were held to a goalless draw in the top of the table clash at PAT Stadium.

Buriram remain on top with 16 points from six matches while second-placed Port, who drew for the second successive league game, are two behind.

"We are very happy to get a point from Buriram United. Thunder Castle are a strong team and we did not want to be without a point playing at home. We had several chances to score today but I think a draw is a fair result," said Rangsan during his post-match interview.

Port's Japan midfielder Noboru Shimura suffered a blow and was taken off in the first half due to a hamstring injury.

Port's next game will be an AFC Champions League Two group stage game at Indonesian club Persib Bandung on Sept 19.

"This was an exciting game for the fans at the stadium. It was a good match from the top two teams in the league," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira.

"Port prepared well for this match. We also had chances to score but I think a draw was a good result for both teams," he added.

Next up for Buriram is a home game against Japanese club Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

There are two matches in T1 today, with Nakhon Ratchasima hosting Bangkok United and BG Pathum United facing visiting Nongbua Pitchaya.

The game between Nakhon Pathom and Chiang Rai United has been postponed to Dec 8 due to the heavy flooding situation in Chiang Rai.