Lanlana, Thasaporn face off in Hua Hin

Listen to this article

Mananchaya Sawangkaew plays a return during her match against Liang En-shuo. PR

Lanlana Tararudee and Thasaporn Naklo will face off in the first round of the WTA Thailand Open as the main draw competition of the WTA 250 tournament begins on Monday at Arena Hua Hin.

A draw ceremony on Saturday night pitted the Thai wildcard players against each other, with the winner taking on either world No.34 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, the 2019 champion, or No.109 Mai Hontama of Japan in the second round.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew became the third Thai player in the main draw of the US$267,082 tournament after she defeated Taiwanese Liang En-shuo 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

The 22-year-old qualifier will meet Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in the first round.

Another Thai wildcard Viera Deeperm failed to secure her place in the main draw after losing to Tatiana Prozorova of Russia 6-0, 6-2.

Two other Thai wildcard players -- Kamonwan Yodpetch and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat -- lost in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In other first round, Czech second seed Katerina Siniakova, who won the mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games, will face Australian world No.112 Arina Rodionova.

Chinese third seed and world No.48 Wang Xinyu will take on world No.92 Mayar Sherif of Egypt while Polish fourth seed and world No.41 Magda Linette, the 2020 champion, will play Ukraine's world No.91 Lesia Tsurenko.