Angels ready for ACL 2 tie with Rovers

Surapong Kongthep

Bangkok United, the Thai League 1 runners-up last season, take on Singapore's Tampines Rovers in a Group G battle of the AFC Champions League Two Wednesnight.

Bangkok United will be counting on home advantage to get the better of the Singaporean side.

The match will kick off at 7pm at Thammasat Stadium.

"Bangkok United are ready and roaring for the #ACLTwo!" said the Angels in a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Third in Thai League 1, Bangkok United were held to a 1-1 draw by Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. Tampines Rovers also dropped points in a 2-2 draw with Young Lions and are level with Lion City Sailors at the top of the Singapore Premier League.

In the other match of the same group, Lee Man from Hong Kong will face Nam Dinh FC of Vietnam.

The Angels' dream of playing in the AFC Champions League Elite tournament was shattered last month after a heartbreaking loss in the Chinese city of Jinan where they were edged 4-3 in a shootout by Shandong Taishan in a play-off.

Ratchaburi coach resigns

Ratchaburi's Surapong Kongthep has become the fourth Thai League 1 coach to go out of work this season.

Ratchaburi lost 1-0 to Lamphun Warriors in a top-flight clash last weekend, forcing Surapong to quit his job at the club.

Surapong announced his resignation on social media on Monday night, saying: "Today [Monday] was my last day as the head coach of Ratchaburi FC.

"I have to assume responsibility for the team's performance. Although I am not the head coach of Ratchaburi anymore, I will continue to cheer and support the club."

The other three coaches to have resigned so far are Jakkrapan Panpee (Uthai Thani), Thana Chanaboot (Khon Kaen United) and Akbar Nawas (Nakhon Pathom United).

Ratchaburi are currently in 11th place in the league with one win, two draws and three losses. They next play Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Muang Thong United away Thai League 1 match with Chiang Rai United scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed due to flooding in the host province.