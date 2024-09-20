Hontama ends Lanlana's run

Japan's Mai Hontama returns a shot to Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee.

Lanlana Tararudee bowed out in the last 16 round of the Allied Thailand Open at Arena Hua Hin on Thursday.

The Thai wildcard player lost to Japan's Mai Hontama in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Lanlana started off well and took a 5-0 lead before taking the opening set comfortably 6-2.

The second set was a very close affair as both players held serves until 4-4. Hontama got a crucial break in the ninth game before taking the set 6-4 to level at one set apiece.

Lanlana tried to fight back in the third but there was no stopping Hontama who grew in confidence and easily took the set 6-1.

Lanlana pocketed US$4,040 or around 134,698 baht plus 30 world ranking points.

Czech second seed and Olympic mixed doubles gold medallist Katerina Siniakova was stunned by world No.74 Nadia Podoroska of Argentina 6-3, 6-3.

The WTA 250 tournament also lost its third seed Wang Xiyu.

The Chinese world No.52 was beaten by world No.119 Rebeka Masarova of Spain in three thrilling sets.

Masarova took the opening set in 8-6 in tiebreak but lost the second set 6-3.

She bounced back to take the deciding third set 7-5 to seal the match after more than three hours.