Bangkok United off to impressive start

Bangkok United players celebrate after scoring a goal against Tampines Rovers.

Bangkok United kicked off their AFC Champions League Two campaign on a winning note after defeating Singapore's Tampines Rovers 4-2 on Wednesday night at Thammasat Stadium.

The six-goal thriller saw Bangkok United twice take the lead only for Tampines to pull level each time before Richairo Zivkovic and Bassel Jradi sealed the points for the home side.

The home side got the goal in the third minute of first-half added time when Pokklaw A-Nan picked out as Muhsen Al Ghassani who cut inside of Tampines goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari before dispatching a shot into the bottom far corner.

However, the visitors found the equaliser in the 53rd minute after Seia Kunori's shot took a heavy deflection off Manuel Tom Bihr and looped over Patiwat Khammai, the Bangkok United keeper.

Bangkok United took the lead 10 minutes later when Everton Goncalves' well-placed header from a corner kick was finished off from close range by Al Ghassani.

After that, Kunori equalised for Tampines for the second time with his great long distance shot past a diving Patiwat in the 72nd minute.

The Angels, however, found their second wind and went ahead for the third time five minutes later after a penalty awarded following Jared Gallagher's foul on Zivkovic with the forward scoring from the spot and Jradi adding a fourth in stoppage time.

Minnows meet

Khon Kaen United host Nakhon Pathom United for a Thai League 1 encounter tonight.

Both teams are struggling to get off the foot of the table and will see this game as an opportunity to improve their points tally.

Khon Kaen United are looking for their first win under new head coach Srdan Trailovic of Serbia. Nakhon Pathom United have yet to win a game this season.