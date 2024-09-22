Smashing Sramkova storms into Hua Hin final

Dominating duo: Top seeds Anna Danilina, right, and Irina Khromacheva celebrate a point during their doubles semi-final match.

Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova booked her berth in the final of the US$267,082 WTA Allied Thailand Open at Arena Hua Hin on Saturday.

Sramkova defeated Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 6-4, 6-2 in Saturday's first semi-final match.

She will play the winner of the second semi between the Dutch qualifier Arianne Hartono and Germany's Laura Siegemund.

Doubles top seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Irina Khromacheva of Russia will battle it out against Eudice Chong of Hong Kong and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan in the final.

Danilina and Khromacheva comfortably beat British pair Alicia Barnett and Madeleine Brooks in two sets in the semi-finals Saturday.

Danilina and Khromacheva took the opening set 6-2. The pair remained in top form in the second as they cruised past Barnett and Brooks 6-3 to seal their place in the title match after just 65 minutes.

The second semi-final saw world No.161 pair of Chong and Uchijima defeat Belgian world No.94 Lara Salden and Kimberley Zimmermann 7-5, 6-4.

In Seoul, a foot injury forced former US Open champion Emma Raducanu to retire from her Korea Open quarter-final clash with top seed Daria Kasatkina after losing the first set 6-1 Saturday.

Kasatkina was to play fellow Russian Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals later Saturday, after rain washed out Friday's play.

Brazilian third seed Beatriz Haddad Maia was to face former French Open quarter-finalist Veronika Kudermetova in the other semi-final. bangkok post/reuters