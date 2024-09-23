IOC Member Strengthens Sports Ties with Azerbaijan

Listen to this article

IOC member and deputy president of the Badminton World Federation Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul meets Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to discuss cooperation in sports and other areas.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul recently met with senior Azerbaijani officials to strengthen cooperation in sports, culture, and tourism. In her capacity as deputy president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and vice president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, Khunying Patama was invited to meet Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov. They discussed enhancing bilateral ties in these areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Mustafayev emphasised the importance President Ilham Aliyev, who also serves as president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, places on sports development and athlete support. He noted that Azerbaijan’s recent appointment of an ambassador to Thailand underscores its commitment to strengthening relations with Thailand, particularly in sports, culture, and tourism.

Khunying Patama serves as the chairperson of several committees dedicated to promoting arts and culture across various organisations in Thailand.

Mr Mustafayev further highlighted Azerbaijan’s significant investment in sports infrastructure, which has enabled the country to host major international sporting events. The nation’s success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where it won seven medals, including two golds, reflects its commitment to athletic excellence.

Khunying Patama was also invited to witness the Formula 1 Grand Prix, which was hosted by Azerbaijan for the eighth time. She commended the event’s organisation, which showcases Azerbaijan’s dedication to promoting international sports and tourism, while enhancing its global profile.

The Grand Prix, held on the Baku City Circuit, also significantly contributes to Baku’s economic growth and international recognition.

Khunying Patama with Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Youth and Sport Farid Gayibov (right), and Dr Taleh Ziyadov (left), president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation and director-general of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC.

During her visit, Khunying Patama, in her capacity as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation. The MoU outlines a broad programme of cooperation, including joint training camps, coaching courses, referee training, and the exchange of knowledge on sports infrastructure development and management.

Khunying Patama praised Azerbaijan’s badminton achievements, particularly its athletes’ participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She expressed confidence that collaboration with BAT would elevate Azerbaijan’s badminton performance and support the establishment of a regional Badminton Academy in Baku, serving the broader Caspian region.

Dr Ziyadov echoed her optimism, expressing his excitement about working with one of Asia’s leading badminton associations. “We are confident that Khunying Patama’s personal dedication to promoting sports, along with our partnership with BAT, will significantly contribute to our progress,” he said.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix held recently at the Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan.

Khunying Patama, in her role as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT), signs an MoU with Dr Taleh Ziyadov, president of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, for a comprehensive cooperation program between the two badminton organisations.