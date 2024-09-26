Suphawut issues war cry for Thais

Thailand players train for their last-16 round match with France tomorrow. (Photo supplied)

Thailand coach Miguel Rodrigo had his men practise spot kicks ahead of their Fifa Futsal World Cup last-16 round clash with France on Friday as team star Suphawut Thueanklang vowed to "play for the dignity of Thai people".

The 14-strong Thailand futsal squad had a training session yesterday in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, mainly concentrating on tactics and penalties.

Suphawut said after the training session: "We are ready for Friday's [tomorrow] match against France with an eye on a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

"In this match, we will not play for ourselves, but for the dignity of Thai people and the future of futsal in our country.

"We will have to put on our best performance, giving more than 100% against France. We must stay focused throughout if we want to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time and make history."

Rodrigo is trying to psych up his team by telling them that France "wanted to play us in the last 16 round, thinking that we are a weak team. We must show them that it is not easy to beat us.

"I want every player to prepare well for the France game. I hope the Thai futsal fans will keep cheering the team so that we can write a new chapter for Thai futsal together."

The game at Bukhara Universal Sports Complex will kick off at 7.30pm tomorrow and will be broadcast live on T Sports 7.

Buriram in action on Thursday

Buriram United face the Philippines' Kaya FC in the Asean Club Championship, or Shopee Cup, at home at 7pm on Thursday.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram lost 2-1 to Vietnam's Cong An Hanoi in their opening match last month, while Kaya were edged 1-0 by Kuala Lumpur City in their first game last month.

Probables for King Cup's

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has recalled star playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin for selection for the 50th King's Cup football tournament in Songkhla from Oct 11-14.

While Chanathip has been listed among the 51 probables for the national team, other veterans like Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan and Sarach Yooyen have been excluded again.

Thailand national team head coach Masatada Ishii will trim the squad to 23 players on Sept 30.