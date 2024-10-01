Thunder Castle aiming for 'good result' Down Under

Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira, left, and captain Theerathon Bunmathan at a pre-match news conference on Monday.

Thai League champions Buriram United face a tough task on Tuesday when the Thunder Castle and Central Coast Mariners meet in their AFC Champions League Elite tie in Gosford on Tuesday.

Australia's Central Coast Mariners suffered a 3-1 defeat to Shandong Taishan FC in the first match, while Thailand's Buriram earned a point from a battling goalless draw with Vissel Kobe of Japan.

The Thai side Buriram showed great composure and focus to hold Japanese champions Vissel Kobe and will be determined to produce a similar performance against the Australians.

Although they will be meeting Central Coast Mariners for the first time, Buriram are familiar with Australia football, having played Melbourne City FC in last year's ACL with the two sides trading wins.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira said at a pre-match conference on Monday: "It will be an important game for our team because in the first match we could only get one point. We are here to get a good result."

The match will be played at Central Coast Stadium (Gosford) and will kick off at 3pm (Thai time).

Meanwhile, a brace by Jefferson Assis helped the Lamphun Warriors pick up three points after a 4-1 victory over Rayong in a Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

The triumph moved the Lamphun Warriors to eighth place in the league standings with 11 points, while Rayong suffered their third consecutive loss, remaining in 13th place with five points.

In the other match on Sunday night, hosts Uthai Thani claimed three points as they hammered struggling former champions Chiang Rai United 3-0.