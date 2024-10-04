Tough stalemate keeps Bangkok leading

Bangkok United's Pokklaw A-Nan in action against Vietnam's Nam Dinh.

Bangkok United drew 0-0 with Vietnam's Nam Dinh FC in the AFC Champions League Two clash at the Thien Truong Stadium on Wednesday night.

The result took both teams to four points, with the Angels leading the Group G standings on goal difference. Singapore's Tampines Rovers are third with three points while Lee Man of Hong Kong are at the bottom without a point.

Both teams enjoyed opening days' wins with the Thai side cruising 4-2 past Tampines while Nam Dinh registered a 2-0 win over Lee Man.

"I am pleased with the team's performance today. One point from an away game is fine. To play an away game against a Vietnamese team is always difficult. They have no limit on foreign players in this tournament and that made them a much stronger opponent," said Bangkok United coach Totchtawan Sripan.

"We want to win every game we play but each game is different. We just have to apply different tactics when we play away from home, but the goal is still to win three points in every game," he added.

Nam Dinh will meet Tampines while Bangkok United will play Lee Man on Oct 24.

In Group H yesterday, South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hammered Muang Thong United 4-1.

Jeonbuk are on top with six points while the Kirins are third with just one point.

All five goals came during the second half.

Moon Seon-Min (50, 59) and Lee Yeong-Jae (55) scored to put hosts Jeonbuk three goals ahead before Sorawit Panthong pulled one back for Muang Thong on 66 minutes.

Jin Tae-Ho added the fourth for the Korean side in the 84th minute to help the hosts claim a comfortable victory.

Muang Thong started off the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Malaysia's Selangor last month. The Kirins will host Cebu on Oct 23 while Jeonbuk will visit Selangor.