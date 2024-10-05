Southern pride! Elias aiming for King's Cup glory

Thailand centre-back Elias Dolah is proud as he is set to return to Songkhla as a national team player for the 50th King's Cup football tournament next week.

Elias, who is playing with Bali United in the Indonesian league, spent two seasons with Songkhla FC before earning his first national call-up and has since become a regular in the national team.

"As someone who came from the southern part of Thailand, I'm very happy that the King's Cup tournament is being held in Songkhla this year," said Elias.

"I played at Songkhla FC for two years in Thai League 2 and my dream was to play for the national team. I will go back there as a national team player and I feel really proud. Hopefully my story can inspire the younger players in the south to go after their dreams and become a national team player," he added.

"I have a lot of fond memories of my time playing with Songkhla FC. The people, the nature and the food. I always felt the love from the people and I never forget my time there. My goal for the King's Cup tournament is to win. I'm confident we will do well and win the title.

"I'm so excited to go to Songkhla and play at Tinsulanonda Stadium again. I'm looking forward to seeing my friends and family and the fans in the south. See you there!," said Elias.

The 50th King's Cup football tournament will be played at Tinsulanonda Stadium from Oct 11-14.

Thailand centre-back Elias Dolah. (Photo supplied)

Thailand will face Philippines on Oct 11 while Syria will meet Tajikistan earlier in the day. The winners will face off in the Oct 14 final and the losing teams will play in a third-place playoff on the same day.

Teerasil expects tough game

BG Pathum United will visit PT Prachuap in the Thai League 1 at Sam Aoh Stadium on Saturday.

Pathum's veteran forward Teerasil Dangda expects a tough match against the Killer Wasps. "It will be another difficult game for us. We know that Prachuap are very strong when playing at home," said Teerasil.

"However, we have prepared well and studied their game. I believe that we will get three points from this match although we have never beaten them at Sam Aoh Stadium."

Port will host Nakhon Pathom United on Sunday.

Coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok has a fully fit squad except for the injured Bordin Phala, who needs between 6-8 weeks to recover.

Port did not play their AFC Champions League Two match against Singapore's Lion City Sailors on Thursday due to the adverse weather conditions. The match has been rescheduled for Oct 30 at the Pathum Thani Stadium.