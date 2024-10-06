Chinese women's ice hockey stars in Bangkok for historic friendly match

Warm welcome: The Chinese national women's ice hockey team arrive at the airport.

China's national women's ice hockey team have arrived in Bangkok for the inaugural Thailand-China ice hockey friendly match on Sunday.

The historic event is being held to celebrate His Majesty the King's 72nd birthday and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The team were welcomed by ML Kritsada Kasemsan, president of the Ice Hockey Association of Thailand, and Surasak Koetchantuek, deputy governor for Elite Sports and Sports Science at the Sports Authority of Thailand.

The 40-member delegation will be staying at the Arnoma Grand Hotel, hosted by Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee, and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, chairman of the National Doping Control Centre Policy Board.

Their Majesties the King and Queen will attend the game, which will take place at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena.

Her Majesty the Queen will join the Thai national team and participate in the match.