Her Majesty the Queen joins Thailand's national ice hockey team practice

Her Majesty the Queen joins Thailand's national ice hockey team in a practice session with the Chinese team in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo supplied)

Her Majesty the Queen joined Thailand's national ice hockey team in a practice session with the Chinese team in Bangkok on Saturday, ahead of the first-ever Thailand-China Ice Hockey Friendly Match, which is being held on Sunday.

The event celebrates His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday (sixth-cycle anniversary) and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was present to welcome Her Majesty.

The competition will take place at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Bangkok.