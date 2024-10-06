Her Majesty the Queen joins Thailand's national ice hockey team practice
PUBLISHED : 6 Oct 2024 at 12:07

WRITER: Soonruth Bunyamanee

Her Majesty the Queen joins Thailand's national ice hockey team in a practice session with the Chinese team in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo supplied)
Her Majesty the Queen joined Thailand's national ice hockey team in a practice session with the Chinese team in Bangkok on Saturday, ahead of the first-ever Thailand-China Ice Hockey Friendly Match, which is being held on Sunday.

The event celebrates His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn's 72nd birthday (sixth-cycle anniversary) and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), was present to welcome Her Majesty.

The competition will take place at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena in Bangkok.

