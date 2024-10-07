Chanathip selected as captain

Playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam has appointed Chanathip Songkrasin as captain of the national squad for the 50th King's Cup football tournament, which starts on Friday in Songkhla.

Syria, Tajikistan and the Philippines are the three other teams participating in the tournament.

Chanathip, a crafty playmaker, was recalled to the War Elephants team after failing to make the line-up for a four-nation invitational event in Hanoi last month.

"For this year's King's Cup, I have selected Chanathip Songkrasin to be the captain of the War Elephants team," announced Nualphan on Sunday.

"Chanathip has captained the Thai team many times in the past, and he is one of the most experienced players in this squad. He is respected by all the members of the squad.

"I would like the Thai football fans to come and cheer the Thai national team during this tournament.

"This is the first time for the national team to go and play in the southern region after more than 10 years.

"Those who cannot make it to Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla province, they can watch the national team's matches live on Thai Rath TV [32]."

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Jaroensak Wonggorn, who plays alongside Chanathip at Thai League 1 club BG Pathum United, said he was surprised to see his name in the national team for the King's Cup.

"I am ready and fit to help the national team win the King's Cup for the first time in seven years," said Jaroensak.

"If I get a chance to play in the tournament, I will do my best for it."

The 23 national players will meet at Don Muang Airport this morning to leave for Songkhla. They are scheduled to train together this evening in the southern province.