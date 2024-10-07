China-Thailand Ice Hockey Friendly match strengthens ties with royal presence

The China-Thailand Ice Hockey Friendly match has successfully strengthened the ties between the two nations, marked by the historic presence of Their Majesties the King and Queen.

On October 6, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida attended the ice hockey match at the Thailand International Ice Hockey Arena, Huai Khwang, Bangkok.

The Queen, in her role as the first Women’s Global Ambassador for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), led Thailand’s national women’s ice hockey team in a friendly match against China.

The event was initiated by Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, and Dr Somsak Leeswadtrakul, Chairman of the Doping Control Center’s Executive Board at the Sports Science Institute.

In a message to Their Majesties, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Theinthong highlighted the significance of 2024, as it marks both His Majesty’s 72nd birthday, a six-cycle anniversary, and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. He praised the collaboration between Khunying Patama and the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, which organised the event to foster goodwill between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, also addressed Their Majesties, extending his deepest respects and best wishes on the occasion of the King’s birthday. He emphasised the strong partnership between China and Thailand under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and King Maha Vajiralongkorn, highlighting the match as a symbol of the shared vision to enhance cultural exchanges and strengthen the "China and Thailand: One Family" relationship.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, with various commemorative events planned. Ambassador Han said the Chinese side looks forward to welcoming His Majesty the King for a historic visit to China, which will bring forth even greater development in our bilateral relations.

IIHF President Luc Tardif presented the IIHF Women’s Global Ambassador plaque to Queen Suthida, praising her role and contributions to promoting women’s ice hockey globally.