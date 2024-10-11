Honda hails Somkiat's promotion

Somkiat Chantra poses with his new bike, which will make its debut at the Thai Grand Prix. (Photo supplied)

Thai Honda hailed it as a great success for Thai motorsport after Somkiat Chantra became the first Thai rider to race in MotoGP next season.

The 26-year-old has been confirmed to race for Honda LCR from 2025 in August, being promoted from Moto2 to the sport's premier class.

Somkiat is a product of Honda Racing School. He joined the programme in 2007 as a nine-year-old and moved on to race in the Road to MotoGP's Asia Talent Cup in 2014.

The Chon Buri native joined Idemitsu Honda Team Asia to race in Moto2 in 2019 and claimed his maiden win at the 2022 Indonesia Grand Prix.

He won his second title at the Japanese Grand Prix last year. He has a total of six podium finishes and two titles.

"Today, we would like to congratulate the great success of Somkiat Chantra, who is the first Thai rider to join the MotoGP next season," said Yuichi Shimizu, president of Thai Honda Co, Ltd, during a press conference yesterday.

"Somkiat is a hero for Thai people. I believe that Somkiat will have great success next season and Thai Honda is ready to stand beside him. We will do our best to help Somkiat become successful in MotoGP."

Somkiat will be back in Thailand and race at the Thai Grand Prix at Buri Ram's Chang International Circuit on Oct 25-27.

"Thai Honda is very excited for the return of the Thai Grand Prix. This is the race that everyone is waiting for and Thai Honda is proud to be a part of this event," added Shimizu.

"We will have two Thai riders from the Honda Race to the Dream project -- Somkiat Chantra in Moto2 and Tatchakorn Buasri in Moto3 -- racing at the Thai GP."

Somkiat will race at the Thai GP with a new bike, specially designed by Honda R&D Southeast Asia.