Port captain Kevin shines

Listen to this article

Port's Kevin Deeromram is happy after helping his team return to winning form in Thai League 1.

Port defeated Nakhon Pathom United 2-0 at their PAT Stadium on Sunday, securing their first win in five games.

Port won their first four games of the season but hit a rough patch which included three draws and one loss.

Kevin, who was named captain for the game against Nakhon Pathom, also provided an assist as Port ended their winless run.

"It was a huge honour to wear the captain's armband during the game with Nakhon Pathom United. We won the game 2-0 and ended our winless streak and I had an assist too," said the former Thailand defender.

Kevin, who joined Port in 2018, has had six assists so far this season from nine games.

Port are currently in second place with 18 points from nine games in the 16-team standings.

Defending champions Buriram United are on top with 19 points from seven matches.

Battle of Reds

An exhibition match between Manchester United and Liverpool legends will be held today at Supachalasai Stadium.

The 'Battle of the Red Thailand 2024' will feature former players from the two English Premier League giants.

Manchester Reds will feature the likes of Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham, Mickael Silvestre, Lee Sharpe, Wes Brown and Denny Simpson.

The Liverpool legends will be led by Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, Emile Heskey, John Arne Riise, Robbie Fowler and Patrik Berger.

The match is jointly organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and allies from the public and the private sectors.