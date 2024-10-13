Rattanon, Gunn in close fight for title

Macau: Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan kept the lead in the US$1 million Macao Open at the Macau Golf and Country Club for the third straight day, once again producing a determined display, shooting a three-under-par 67.

It remains mainly an all-Thai affair at this stage, as Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul is one shot back in second, following a 66, with his compatriot Pavit Tangkamolprasert joint third along with Taiwan's Liu Yung-hua.

Pavit, the champion here in 2016, carded a 67, while Lui shot a 68. They are five behind the leader.

Rattanon had a two-shot lead over Gunn at the start of the day, and stayed in front by making four birdies and one bogey -- slightly more conservative playing compared with his first two rounds of 61 and 66 but a solid effort considering the pressure he was under on moving day.

"Today was really tough for me because I felt a little bit pressure, but I tried not to think too much about it," said the leader. "Also, today my tee shots were not as good I wanted, so that's why I couldn't score more under-pars."

Rattanon has won once before on the Asian Tour, at the Thailand Open in 2017, and is also a winner on the Asian Development Tour, claiming the 2015 Taifong Open.

Both Rattanon and Gunn made birdie on the last hole to put some daylight between them and the chasing pack.

"I am really happy to be in this position," said Gunn, desperate to win for the first time on the Asian Tour having finished runner-up on three occasions.

Pavit's victory here eight years ago was his first on the Asian Tour. He beat India's Anirban Lahiri in a sudden-death playoff and would dearly love to complete the double today.

Said the Thai: "Oh, it would be fantastic [to win], especially, you know, this week and tomorrow, it's the 13th of October, our King Rama Nine passed away on that day. So, it would be very emotional, definitely."

Asian Tour No.1 John Catlin is in a group of players in joint fifth place. The American fired a 68 and is six back from Rattanon and has a lot of ground to make up if he is to add the Macao Open title to his International Series Macau win, recorded here back in March.