Han proves too strong for Ratchanok

Ratchanok Intanon

Ratchanok Intanon lost to Han Yue in the women's singles final of the US$420,000 BWF Arctic Open in Finland on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Thai star went down 10-21, 13-21 in the title decider of the World Tour Super 500 event at Energie Areena in Vantaa.

Ratchanok found Han too tough to handle as she was beaten in just 39 minutes.

Ratchanok's only title this year was at the Spain Masters in March.

The victory was Han's second crown of the year after the Hong Open Open title.

The 24-year-old was also a runner-up at the Thailand Open, losing to Supanida Katethong in the final.

Earlier, mixed doubles top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping defeated second seeds Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin 21-18, 6-21, 21-15 in 61 minutes to win an all-Chinese final.

It was their third title of the year after victories at the French Open (Super 750) and the China Open (Super 1000) tournaments. They also finished runners-up at the Hong Kong Open (Super 500).

Bronze for Sarunrak

Sarunrak Vitidsarn claimed a bronze medal at the BWF World Junior Championships concluded in Nanchang, China, on Sunday.

Sarunrak, sister of Paris Olympics silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn, lost to eventual winner Xu Wenjing of China 12-21, 22-24 in the women's singles U19 semi-finals on Saturday.

Xu defeated fellow Chinese Yi Qingyin in the final 19-21, 23-21, 21-11 to win the women's singles crown on Sunday.

China's Hu Zhean won the men's singles title after beating compatriot Wang Zijun 21-15, 21-18 in the final.

Sarunrak received her bronze medal from president of the Badminton Association of Thailand Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, who attended the Nanchang championships, on Sunday.