Thailand coach thanks fans for first King's Cup win in 7 years

The War Elephants celebrate winning the King's Cup after edging Syria 2-1 at Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla on Monday. (Photo: Football Association of Thailand)

War Elephants coach Masatada Ishii has credited their fans as a key factor driving the Thai national football team to lift the King's Cup trophy for the first time in seven years.

"All fans who came to cheer us at the stadium and on TV played a key part in helping us come out with a great performance," he said in a post on the Facebook page of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) on Tuesday.

The War Elephants won the King's Cup for the first time in seven years, beating Syria 2-1 at Tinsulanonda Stadium in Songkhla on Monday night. It was the first win since 2017, and the 16th win for the hosts. It was also the first win outside Bangkok for the Thai team in the four-nation tournament.

Midfielder Ekanit Panya put the hosts in front one minute before the break and Syrian midfielder Ezequiel Ham levelled the game eight minutes after the intermission. Captain and attacking midfielder Chanathip "Messy Jay" Songkrasin then sealed the victory for Thailand in extra-time.

The stadium was fully packed with 24,121 spectators. "The Football Association of Thailand thanks the 24,121 fans who made Tinsulanonda Stadium a full house," it said.

The King's Cup is the second oldest trophy in Asia after the Merdeka trophy of Malaysia.

The players stand on the pitch with fans behind them at the fully packed stadium. (Photo: Football Association of Thailand)

Chanathip thanked the coach and his staff for player selection and tactics and fans to help the team achieve the goal. "This win is not a fluke. It's our quality," he said. Thailand is ranked 100th in the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa), and Syria 92nd.

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam said the team will be rewarded with 5 million baht in cash and hoped the win would re-energise the football fever for all Thais.

"This win is what we have been waiting for so long," Nualphan, who is also the team manager, said.

Thailand's next Fifa warmup matches will be between Nov 13 and 21. The fixtures will be announced later.