Gunn aiming for elusive maiden victory

Gunn Charoenkul finished second at the Macao Open on Sunday. PR

Hua Hin: Gunn Charoenkul underlined his undoubted talent with a second-place finish in the Macao Open last week, and the Thai player hopes an improvement with the driver can help him to an elusive maiden victory -- and bragging rights -- at the Black Mountain Championship this week at the Black Mountain Golf Club.

Gunn has now finished runner-up on four separate occasions on the Asian Tour after finishing two shots adrift of Rattanon Wannasrichan at the weekend.

One of seven Thai players to finish in the top 10, Gunn is eager to win -- simply so he can silence his roommate on tour. Suteepat Prateeptienchai raised the stakes with victory at the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan last month, making it two wins on the Asian Tour for the 31-year-old.

Gunn said: "My game is getting better and better. My tee shot was not so good last week but I still have a few days to adjust my swing. If I can't make it better, I will have to live with it like I did last week.

"To finish second last week makes me feel more confident. But it is not equivalent to what my roommate Suteepat Prateeptienchai bragged about -- his two wins. That is really igniting the fire in me.

"I have finished runner-up four times, and I admit that it's not my time yet. I was close to it last week and if I can control my driver, I think I still have an outside chance to win this week."

One of those four second-placed finishes also came in an event on The International Series in Qatar last year.

The 32-year-old does have winning experience, with multiple victories on the PGA Tour China and the All Thailand Golf Tour.

And he now has two chances to go one better in his home country in the next two weeks, with the players also gearing up for the International Series Thailand, which takes place the following week at the Thai Country Club in Bangkok.

Last weekend's champion Rattanon is hoping he can continue his good form for the double header in Thailand -- as long as he can control his temper.

The 29-year-old, who had his girlfriend Manuschaya 'Minnie' Zeemakorn, a Thai LPGA Tour player, on the bag at the weekend, said: "I'm so glad that The International Series selected Thailand to host two events in a row. It offers great opportunity for Thai players to win.

"After the win I have gained more confidence to play this week, but I won't set the bar too high because I don't want to put myself under pressure.

"I have worked very hard and found that if I can control my temper I can have success, otherwise I wouldn't have won last week. I will keep my confidence and good memories from last week to play in Hua Hin."