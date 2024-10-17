Catlin aims to secure LIV golden ticket

Suteepat Prateeptienchai, left, John Catlin, centre, and Rattanon Wannasrichan pictured during the pro-am event yesterday. (Photo: Asian Tour)

Hua Hin: Red-hot John Catlin is the current leader on The International Series Rankings, and going into the Black Mountain Championship, the first of six events in an eight-week end to the season, he refuses to let up in his quest for the top spot that earns a coveted place on the LIV Golf League next season.

The American was International Series Macau champion in March, and runner-up in International Series Morocco in July, winning the first and losing the second in thrilling playoffs.

On the Asian Tour, he has also recorded a win, another second-place, plus a third and a fourth-place finish in a stunning season.

That form has coincided with an invite to play alternate on the LIV Golf League, and the 36-year-old has looked very comfortable with the big guns; a season-high T7 at LIV Golf Nashville proved just how good he is on the big stage.

Ahead of the action in Hua Hin, the first of two tournaments on the spin in Thailand, he said: "Obviously I feel very confident. You are always striving to be better than you were. I don't think that process ever changes.

"The fact we have these six events left basically means it's completely up for grabs, and whoever plays the best golf is going to win it. And I'm just making sure that I'm that guy."

Catlin, also the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader, has a distinct advantage over other international players: he calls Hua Hin his second home.

"It's nice playing a course I've played for eight or nine years. I'm very comfortable around here. It's a town I've lived in for five or six years and any time I get to be around here, that's always a bonus," said Catlin.

"To be in good form is one more bonus on top of that. So I'm looking forward to the week. It's going to be fun."

With six tournaments still to play, many of the talented Thai players in the field will also be looking at the tournament as an opportunity to climb The International Series Rankings table and earn that LIV Golf League ticket for 2025.

Home hope Rattanon Wannasrichan comes into the tournament in great form. He triumphed last weekend in a Thai one-two-three ahead of Gunn Charoenkul and Poosit Supupramai at the Macao Open, where Catlin finished T4.

Reflecting on his chances at the Black Mountain Golf Club, he said: "I need to do well on my game plan.

"The drive is a key success to this course, and I will put all my effort to this tournament. The hot and humid weather conditions could be a bit of an advantage for local golfers, so I am hoping one of the Thai players can win the tournament."

Rattanon is not the only in-form local. Suteepat Prateeptienchai won the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan last month -- another tournament Catlin impressed in, finishing runner-up.

He said: "Since I have been playing for a long period of time. I will play my conservative game not an aggressive one to save my physical and fitness though this weekend. The course condition is rather difficult this year -- the rough is longer. It will be a tough tournament for sure."

The winner of the Black Moun­- tain Championship will receive a US$360,000 (approx 11.8 million baht) winner's cheque.