Ratchanok faces tough challenge in An

Ratchanok Intanon will face top seed An Se-Young in the last 16 of the US$850,000 BWF Denmark Open in Odense on Thursday.

The 29-year-old star eased past Yvonne Li of Germany 21-12, 21-6 in her first round match of the World Tour Super 750 event on Wednesday.

An defeated another Thai player Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the first round on Tuesday.

Ratchanok, a finalist at the Arctic Open in Finland on Sunday, lost her last six matches against An. The only time she beat the Korean was at the Sudirman Cup back in 2019.

Pornpawee Chochuwong bowed out on Wednesday after losing to Chinese fourth seed Han Yue, winner of the Arctic Open, in three games 29-27, 15-21, 12-21.

Han will next play India's Pusarla V Sindhu, whose first round opponent Pai Yu-po of Taiwan retired with an injury in the second game on Tuesday.

Seventh seed Supanida Katethong came through her first round match against Aakarshi Kashyap of India 21-13, 21-12 on Tuesday. She will play Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam in the last 16.

The tournament lost its third seed Akane Yamaguchi on Wednesday after the Japanese went down to Yeo Jia Min of Singapore 10-21, 21-10, 17-21.

Men's fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia advanced with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-16, 21-14.

Thai sixth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn will take on Koki Watanabe of Japan in the last 16 on Thursday.

Mixed doubles top seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping also came through their opener, beating Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch of Denmark 21-14, 21-12.