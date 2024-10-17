Buriram United seek to hold top spot

Uthai Thani players attend a training session ahead of their Thai League 1 match against Buriram United on Thursday.

The Thai League 1 action resumes on Thursday after a two-week international break as champions Buriram United host Uthai Thani at their Chang Arena.

The Thunder Castle are the only unbeaten team in Thai League 1 this season, having registered six wins and one draw in their first seven games.

They lead the 16-team standings with 19 points, having played two games fewer than their closest rivals Port and Bangkok United, who both have 18 points from nine matches.

Buriram have a strong and fully fit squad led by veteran captain Theerathon Bunmathan, Thailand striker Supachai Chaided and Brazilian duo Guilherme Bissoli, the league's top scorer with six goals, and Lucas Crispim.

Surprise package Uthai Thani, under the guidance of former Muang Thong coach Milos Joksic, have won four of their last six games and are fourth in the table with 15 points from nine matches.

Joksic expects a tough game at Buriram's Chang Arena Thursday night.

"It will be a difficult game for us. Buriram are the champions and the No.1 team in the league right now and they are playing at their home ground," said the Serbian coach.

"However, we have created some surprises this season too. Our target is not to lose this game. We are not afraid of them. We will try to do our best tomorrow," added Joksic.

The match kicks off at 7pm and will be shown live on True Ball Thai 1.