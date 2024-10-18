Four-way tie at the top at Black Mountain meet

Hua Hin: Former touring professional turned CrossFit Games athlete Pierre-Henri Soero muscled into a share of the lead yesterday at the US$2 million Black Mountain Championship at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

The American carded an eight-under-par 64 along with Thailand's CharngTai Sudsom, Liu Yanwei from China and Australian Todd Sinnott.

Soero played on the Asian Tour back in 2011 and fully justified his invite to The International Series event this week by making an eagle, seven birdies, and just one bogey.

The 41-year-old said: "I used to do this for a living, that was my job, playing 25 events a year but I was able to be successful at something else.

"It's all mental, I am in a good head space here. I am here on vacation with my wife. It's all a bonus. If I play well, I play well, if not it's still a vacation."

Now based in Florida, he is a personal trainer and has competed in the CrossFit Games on six occasions.

That solitary bogey of his came on the last, the ninth hole as he began on 10, meaning he just missed out on the outright lead.

"It was a good bogey actually, I was in the rough, a lot can happen, so I am okay with that," he added. "Golf is about muscle memory, I used to grind six hours a day practising, so it's still there."

CharngTai and Liu clearly inspired one another yesterday as, paired in the same group, they both pounded the course in synergy making eight birdies apiece.

They are both battling to keep their Asian Tour cards this year, with CharngTai languishing in 85th place on the Order of Merit, and Liu 109th -- so their opening salvos will give them great hope as the season enters its final stages.

CharngTai, a graduate from last year's Asian Development Tour, said: "Today, my drive was quite good, and my putting was quite sharp, kept it simple.

"Feel like I have only just started to find some form today."

CharngTai and Liu mirrored each other on the back nine, making birdies on 12 and 13, plus the final three holes.

"I think our group is 20-under for three of us combined," said Liu, who made it through this year's Asian Tour Qualifying School.

"So, yeah, normally, this is the stuff you want to see. I think for all of us we fed off good shots, and then I don't think any of us made a bogey today. So, I think that's pretty positive, so hopefully, our group can keep it up."

Mexico's Santiago De la Fuente, who recently turned professional and won this year's Latin America Amateur Championship, Thailand's David Boriboonsub, Poosit Supupramai, Suteepat Prateeptienchai , Nitithorn Thippong, and Nopparat Panichphol, plus Indonesian Jonathan Wijono, Malaysia's Shahriffuddin Ariffin, Chanmin Jung from Korea, India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kevin Yuan from Australia all returned 65s.

American John Catlin, the leader of both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings, shot a 69 and is tied for 58th.