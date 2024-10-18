Supanida to face An in last 8

Supanida Katethong advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals of the US$850,000 BWF Denmark Open in Odense yesterday.

The Thai seventh seed defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam 21-14, 21-18 in 42 minutes at the World Tour Super 750 event.

She will face top seed An Se-Young in the last eight after the Korean star rallied to beat another Thai hope Ratchanok Intanon 17-21, 21-18, 21-14.

Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn exited the tournament after losing to Koki Watanabe of Japan in the men's singles last 16 round yesterday.

The sixth seed went down 13-21, 19-21 in 47 minutes against the unseeded Watanabe, who goes on to face China's Lu Guangzu in the quarter-finals.

Lu eliminated another seeded player, No.4 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, 21-19, 8-21, 21-18.

Yeo Jia Min continued her impressive run at the Super 750 tournament as she claimed another Japanese victim yesterday.

The Singaporean knocked out the 2022 world junior champion Tomoka Miyazaki 21-15, 21-16 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Yeo upset third seed Akane Yamaguchi 21-10, 10-21, 21-17 in the first round on Wednesday -- her first win over the two-time world champion since the 2019 World Championships round of 32.

She will next face Putri Kusuma Wardini of Indonesia.

In other women's singles results, second seed Wang Zhiyi of China advanced after her opponent Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea retired with an injury in the second game, while Pusarla V Sindhu of India edged fourth seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-12, 21-16.