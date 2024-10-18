Chanathip's form worries Kirins star

Muang Thong United's Aly Cissokho takes part in a training session. (Photo supplied)

Muang Thong United defender Aly Cissokho will be keeping a close eye on in-form BG Pathum United playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin when the two sides clash in Thai League 1 Saturday night.

Cissokho said the Kirins will be ready for the big match at home.

"BG Pathum are a big team with many high quality players, but we will fight with dignity because we are a big team too," said the defender.

"We will be playing in front of our home crowd, so we will have to put on a show that is worthy of being a Kirin.

"Every player is working very hard in preparing for this Saturday night's [tomorrow night] game."

The Frenchman added that the player to watch will be Rabbits captain Chanathip.

"I saw him score that goal against Syria, it was a beauty. He seems to have regained his confidence.

"I know he has a lot of experience and played in Japan. He can make a big difference for any team. We will have to be careful about him."

The match between Muang Thong and the Rabbits will be played on Saturday at the Thunder Dome Stadium, starting 8pm.

Thais to face Timor in opener

Thailand national team will play their first game of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 against Timor Leste.

Timor Leste have booked their place in the final stage of the regional championship after playing out a goalless draw with Brunei in the second leg of the qualification round.

The result gave the Timorese a 1-0 aggregate to return to group stage of the tournament for the first time since the 2020 edition.

Timor Leste have been placed in Group A with Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos are in Group B.

The tournament will kick off on Dec 8 and finish on Jan 5.