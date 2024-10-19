Suteepat and Bhullar dominate the field

Suteepat Prateeptienchai tees off during the second round on Friday.(Photo: Asian Tour)

Hua Hin: In-form Suteepat Prateeptienchai of Thailand and India's Gaganjeet Bhullar both added second-round six-under-par 66s to their opening day 65s to take the lead at the Black Mountain Championship on Friday.

They have reached 13 under for the US$2 million event at Black Mountain Golf Club and are leading by one from American Michael Maguire (64), Italian Stefano Mazzoli (65) and Canadian Richard T Lee (66).

China's Liu Yanwei, the joint-first round leader, was in a share of the lead playing the last hole but made a bogey and returned a 68, finishing one stroke behind.

Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Nitithorn Thippong (68), Englishman Matt Killen (67), Mexico's Santiago De la Fuente (68), and Australian Kevin Yuan (68) are a stroke back -- in the fifth event of The International Series season on the Asian Tour.

Suteepat, who won the Yeangder TPC in Taiwan three weeks ago and who is currently sitting in ninth place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, continues to go from strength to strength, rarely putting a foot wrong.

"I'm very happy about my score, I'm doing very well. My game is very good now," said the 31-year-old.

"I changed my swing a little bit this year, and it's made me more confident. Yes, and after winning I've been feeling more relaxed because I don't have to worry about keeping my card, so I play for fun. It's very good."

John Catlin carded a 65 and is just three behind the leaders. The American, who lives in Hua Hin when competing in Asia, is once again in position to consolidate his lead on the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings.

American Pierre-Henri Soero and Australian Todd Sinnott -- the other joint first-round leaders with Liu and Thailand's CharngTai Sudsom -- carded 72s and are five behind the leaders. CharngTai fell back with a 73 and is seven under.