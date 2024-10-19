Osmar celebrates Buriram's vital victory

Listen to this article

Buriram United's Guilherme Bissoli, left, celebrates his goal with Lucas Crispim during the match against Uthai Thani. (Photo supplied)

Buriram United coach Osmar Loss Vieira hailed an important win as the Thunder Castle edged Uthai Thani 1-0 at Chang Arena in the Thai League 1 action on Thursday night.

The victory sent the league leaders four points clear of their closest rivals Port and Bangkok United with a game in hand.

Brazilian forward Guilherme Bissoli struck the winning goal in the 35th minute of the match as Buriram now have 22 points from eight matches.

Uthai Thani remained fourth with 15 points from 10 games.

Second-placed Port visit Nakhon Ratchasima today while third-placed Bangkok United will host Sukhothai tomorrow. "This is an important win for the team. We did not play at our home ground for quite a while and I am very happy that we got a good result today," said Osmar.

"Playing the fourth-ranked team in the league was not easy. We did not score many goals because the Uthai Thani defence played very well and the goalkeeper made a lot of saves. The important thing is that we still created a lot of chances and today we won and extended our lead," he added.

Buriram's next match will be a home game in the AFC Champions League Elite against Pohang Steelers next Tuesday.

Meanwhile BG Pathum United stars Chanathip Songkrasin, Teerasil Dangda and Jaroensak Wonggorn will visit their former club Muang Thong United today. "Everyone is looking forward to this game," said BG playmaker Chanathip, who scored the winning goal for Thailand in the 50th King's Cup in Songkhla on Monday.

"Although I'm still feeling a bit exhausted from playing in the King's Cup, I will be ready to help the team win this game," he added.

BG Pathum will be led by interim coach Surachai Jaturapattarapong after Japanese head coach Makoto Teguramori was sacked two weeks ago.

Lamphun host Khon Kaen in the other game today.

Zico gets Liverpool job

Former Thailand coach Kiatisak 'Zico' Senamuang has been appointed director of Liverpool International Academy Thailand.

Kiatisak, 51, will work with the coaches sent by Liverpool to Thailand, helping to improve the quality of youth football training in the country. Kiatisak quit as coach of Vietnamese club Cong An Hanoi FC in May.