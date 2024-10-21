Maguire reigns in Black Mountain playoff

Michael Maguire celebrates with the trophy in Hua Hin. asian tour

Hua Hin: Unheralded Michael Maguire from the United States denied his in-form compatriot John Catlin a third victory of the year after winning the US$2million Black Mountain Championship yesterday, following a dramatic sudden-death playoff in heavy rain on the par-five 18th at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin.

Maguire, in just his second season on the Asian Tour and without a win in the professional game, made par on the second playoff hole to take the title after Asian Tour and The International Series No.1 Catlin missed his 15-footer for par.

Both players made birdie on the first playoff hole, where Catlin, with a short birdie putt, appeared to have won before his opponent sensationally holed a 20-footer for a four from the fringe.

Both players had finished 72-holes tied on 23-under 265 after Maguire shot a seven-under-par 65 and Catlin carded a 66 -- in The International Series' fifth event of the season, and the 15th leg of the Asian Tour.

Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar, joint leader at the start of the day with Catlin and paired in the final group with Maguire and Catlin, closed with a 72 and finished four short of the playoff.

Taiwan's Lee Chieh-po agonisingly missed the playoff by one, with his 65 leaving him solo third.

New Zealand's Ben Campbell (64), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (66) from Thailand, and Italian Stefano Mazzoli (66), finished in a tie for fourth, another two strokes back.

Said Maguire: "Big weight off my shoulders. You know, kind of been close, you know, kind of a journeyman, played on every tour you can think of and finally to get a win on a big, big tour like this is huge!"

Catlin was attempting to win three titles in a season for the second time in his career. He achieved the feat in 2018, and it looked like the hat-trick was well within his grasp throughout yesterday.

"I mean, I gave it everything I had, I went bogey free," said the American, who won the International Series Macau, in a playoff, and the Saudi Open, back-to-back earlier this year.

"I thought I had it in the first playoff hole, and I thought I had it in regulation, and he just hit an amazing bunker shot and then holed about a 20-footer to extend the playoff."

He also lost the International Series Morocco in extra-time this year after Campbell stormed through at the end holing a succession of stunning putts.

The result means he extends his lead on both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and The International Series Rankings ahead of this week's International Series Thailand at Thai Country Club.