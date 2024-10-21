Asnawi strike helps Port edge Swat Cats

Port's Asnawi Mangkualam celebrates after scoring their third goal.

Asnawi Mangkualam scored the winning goal as Port picked up three points after a 3-2 away victory over Nakhon Ratchasima in a Thai League 1 game on Saturday night.

Port found themselves ahead in the third minute when Nakhon Ratchasima defender Nick Ansell botched a clearance and deflected the ball into his own goal.

However, the Swat Cats needed only four minutes to level the score with Deyvison Fernandes striking for the hosts.

Nakhon Ratchasima rocked Port again on 10 minutes when Phiraphat Khamphaeng found the net.

Port had to wait until after half-time to get even with Brazilian Felipe Amorim netting the equaliser before Asnawi delivered the winner for the visitors in the 79th minute.

Port head coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok said: "It was a difficult game for us as Nakhon Ratchasima played very well in front of their home crowd.

"The referee denied us a penalty after a VAR check but I would only say that it was a fair decision. In a way it made the victory even more satisfying.

"I am really grateful to our fans who had travelled all the way from Bangkok to support us."

Port next face a tough game against arch-rivals Muang Thong United on Sunday at their PAT Stadium.

Meanwhile, Muang Thong settled for a 1-1 draw against visiting BG Pathum United.

The kickoff of the game was delayed by two hours after a heavy downpour made the 7pm start impossible.

The Rabbits, who are still without a full-time coach, went ahead in the 23rd minute through Raniel Santana, but the Kirins salvaged a point from the match with a goal from Thailand striker Poramet Arjvilai after 50 minutes.

Also on Saturday night, Khon Kaen United celebrated their first victory of the season with surprise 1-0 away triumph at Lamphun Warriors with Brenner Alves scoring the winner.