Buriram and Pohang ready for AFC fight

Bangkok's Suphan Thongsong, right, celebrates his goal against Sukhothai.

Buriram United will relish the visit of Pohang Steelers when the two sides face off in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram have got off to a fast start, sitting third in the standings on four points with three-time Asian champions Pohang one adrift.

The match comes 10 years after the sides last met, with Buriram losing both group stage matches in the AFC Champions League 2014.

The Thai champions, however, are enjoying a good run of form and will head into the tie at the top of the domestic standings after a 1-0 win over Uthai Thani on Thursday.

The match between Thailand's Buriram United and Pohang Steelers of South Korea will kick off at 7pm on Tuesday at Chang Arena.

Angels rout Sukhothai

Bangkok United put on an impressive performance as they hammered ten-man Sukhothai 4-1 in a Thai League 1 match on Sunday night.

Pokklaw A-Nan put the Angels in the lead in the 17th minute and soon Sukhothai lost a man on the field when Mateus Lima was sent off for a foul on Pokklaw.

Hosts Bangkok United dominated the second half and had goals from Suphan Thongsong (60), Richairo Zivkovic (69) and Everton Goncalves (89). Sukhothai's only goal was scored by Matheus Custodio in the 86th minute.

Bangkok United will play an away game in the AFC Champions League Two against Lee Man FC from Hong Kong on Thursday.

In other Thai League 1 games, hosts Ratchaburi defeated Chiang Rai 1-0 and Nakhon Pathom were held to a 1-1 home draw by PT Prachuap.