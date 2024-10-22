Annika event heads to Phuket for junior girls showdown

Participants pose at a recent event staged by Annika Foundation.

Orlando: The Annika Foundation, a charitable organisation founded by Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam, will launch the Annika Invitational Asia for junior girls' at Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket on April 22–25 next year.

The inaugural event will bring together 78 of the most promising junior players from across Asia, especially Southeast Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand for a 54-hole stroke play competition.

As part of The Annika Foundation's mission to develop, empower and advance young women around the world through golf and in life, the event will provide an invaluable opportunity for participants to hone their skills in a highly competitive environment.

As the latest addition to the Annika Foundation's Pathway Series, the top three finishers will earn a coveted invitation to the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Annika Invitational -- one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the world.

"We are incredibly excited to host this event in Thailand and give these talented young golfers the chance to showcase their abilities on a global stage," said Sorenstam.

"The emerging golf talent from Asia and Australasia is truly astonishing, and we're committed to providing the resources, education and competitive opportunities needed to help the top junior girls in the region reach their full potential."