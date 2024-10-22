Rungrawee ready to earn ONE Championship title shot

Sitsongpeenong striking star wants a shot at Regian Eersel with a win over George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85 on November 1

Listen to this article

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong says he will earn a ONE Championship title shot and prove he is “the best Thai in the division” with a victory over George Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85.

The lightweight striker is back in action having had to sit on the sidelines since a split decision win over Bogdan Shumarov in May.

“Legatron” knows British 24-year-old Jarvis will provide a stern test as he chases a third straight victory – and a US$100,000 contract – himself, however.

“⁠I’m excited returning to ONE Lumpinee where I first got my opportunity from boss Chatri [Sityodtong, ONE chairman and CEO] and got signed to the big ONE Championship contract,” Rungrawee told the Bangkok Post.

“⁠George is a very skilled opponent. He already showed it by beating Ricardo Bravo. I will not take him lightly.

“⁠I feel like I will deserve the title shot after I beat George. I think it’s time for a real shot at the belt.”

The 28-year-old Thai was set for an interim kickboxing title shot against Alexis Nicolas earlier this summer, before divisional champion Regian Eersel eventually took the fight.

With just one blot on his copy book – a first-round TKO by Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023, a fight which he took on three weeks’ notice – Rungrawee feels he is still a top contender.

Eersel also holds the lightweight division’s Muay Thai belt, and that is the prize Rungrawee has set his sights on – seemingly taking a dig at compatriot and two-time title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at the same time.

“⁠I want to fight for the Muay Thai belt. I want to use all my eight limbs and bring the Muay Thai belt back to Thailand,” he added.

“I am really excited to showcase my skills again in Muay Thai after my kickboxing fight with Bogdan.

“I’m ready to show who is the best Thai in the division and challenge for the world title. I need to win against George for this opportunity.”