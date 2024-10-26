Port and Bangkok United secure wins to claim top spots

Bangkok United's Thitiphan Puangjan, left, vies with Lee Man's Wu Chun Ming.

Thai League 1 duo Port and Bangkok United claimed victories in the AFC Champions League Two on Thursday night.

Port defeated Zhejiang 1-0 while Bangkok United beat Lee Man with the same scoreline.

The win took Port to the top of Group F on six points, with a game in hand, while Zhejiang are third with three points.

Port's winning goal came in the 69th minute after a clever exchange between Sittha Boonlha and Kevin Deeromram provided the opening for the latter to advance into the left side of the box before cutting it across for Felipe Amorim to thump home.

Port stayed perfect with two wins as they gear up for the rescheduled match against Lion City Sailors FC on Wednesday that could have a huge bearing on their knockout stage hopes.

"One of the factors for the win is the team mentality which helped today," said Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok.

"Today's victory is a great start in a very important week where we have Muang Thong on Sunday then Lion City on Wednesday. We have to do our homework and make sure we get our analysis right."

Bassel Jradi scored the only goal of the game at Mong Kok Stadium as Bangkok United continued their unbeaten start in Group G.

Jradi netted in the 28th minute to earn Totchtawan Sripan's side a second win in three games and, having also drawn with Nam Dinh in the second match, the Angels sit on top of the standings with seven points.

Buriram take on Warriors

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United host Lamphun Warriors at their Chang Arena on Saturday.

The champions are on top with 22 points from eight games, one ahead of second-placed Port, who will host Muang Thong tomorrow in their 11th match of the season.

In other games on Saturday, hosts BG Pathum United face Nakhon Pathom United, Rayong visit Sukhothai and Khon Kaen meet visiting Nakhon Ratchasima. Tomorrow, Chiang Rai will host Bangkok United and Uthai Thani will visit Prachuap.