Port hope bench will deliver in key battle

Listen to this article

Port players celebrate after scoring a goal against Muang Thong in their Thai League 1 game on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

Thailand's Port will play their postponed AFC Champions League Two Group F game against Singapore giants Lion City Sailors Wednesday night at Pathum Thani Stadium (BG Stadium).

This match was scheduled to be played on Oct 2 but was postponed due to adverse weather conditions and safety reasons. The rescheduled match will kick off at 7pm.

Port top the Group F table with six points from two games with their latest success being a 1-0 victory over China's Zhejiang FC 1-0. Lion City Sailors are in second place in the pool having earned four points from two matches.

Port head coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok is hoping his bench will rise to the occasion Wednesday night.

"We have some injured players, and some may be exhausted after the tough Thai League 1 game with Muang Thong United on Sunday, but I am sure we have players in our team who can replace each other," said Rangsan.

"I have played in Singapore before but that was a long time ago. It is a new era and both Thai and Singapore football has developed a lot, especially at the club level.

"I am sure that it will not be an easy game for both teams, and it should be an interesting match. However, as the hosts, we hope to pick up three points that will improve our chances of making it to the next round.

"We have done our homework and know that Lion City are a good team. They are Singapore's top team. We haven't been playing well of late, but we will go all-out for a win in this game.

"I hope our supporters will come and cheer the team. I want the atmosphere at the BG Stadium to be like the one at our home ground in Klong Toey," Rangsan added.