FAT wins Diamond Award in AFC gala

Listen to this article

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam with the Diamond Award. (Photo supplied)

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) claimed the Asian Football Confederation's Member Association of the Year Diamond Award at an annual gala of the regional body held in Seoul on Tuesday night.

In the 30-year history of the award, it is the first time that the Thai association has won the prestigious honour.

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam was in the South Korean capital to receive the award.

The other two national governing bodies nominated for the award were the Chinese and Vietnamese football federations.

The FAT secured the highest number of points from a panel of AFC-appointed experts.

The country's successful staging of the 74th Fifa Congress -- along with the 34th AFC Congress -- in May this year under the leadership of Nualphan played a pivotal role in tilting the balance in the favour of the FAT.

Nualphan's role in getting a number of public and private sector parties involved in organising the meetings in Bangkok was highly praised by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and AFC chief Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

Leading officials from football organisations of 211 Fifa-member countries participated in the Bangkok event.

In addition, Thailand was also lauded for the development of football at all levels in the country and for organising some important international tournaments like the 2023 AFC U17 Championship finals, the 2023 AFF U23 Championship, the 2024 AFC U23 Championship qualifying stage and the 2024 AFC Futsal Championship finals.

Thailand also showed improvement on the field with the senior national team breaking back into the top 100 in the Fifa rankings for the first time since 2008 when the War Elephants were ranked No.93.

The Thais are now ranked 96th in the world and are also among the top 15 Asian sides.

Nualphan later expressed her joy at receiving "Thailand's first-ever award at the Asian level.

"I am grateful to the FAT board members, our coaches, players and sponsors for helping us win this prestigious award.

"I believe that this success will motivate everyone in Thailand to work harder for the development of both men's and women's football at all levels in the country."