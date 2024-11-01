Sailors sink Port 3-1 to claim top spot

Listen to this article

Port's Felipe Amorim, left, is challenged by Lion City's Rui Pires. (Photo supplied)

Port suffered their first defeat in the AFC Champions League Two after the Thai League 1 side fell 3-1 to Singapore's Lion City Sailors in their rescheduled Group F match at BG Stadium on Wednesday night.

Lion City moved to the top with seven points while Port slipped to second with six as Group F finally reached the halfway stage after adverse weather conditions had forced the postponement of the match on Oct 3.

The Sailors made an impressive start, taking a 2-0 lead after just 17 minutes with a double from Singapore international Shawal Anuar.

Suphanan Bureerat missed a header that allowed Christopher Van Huizen to find Shawal for the 14th-minute finish before Noboru Shimura miscued his touch that saw the ball fall into the path of the Sailors forward, who slipped his shot past the advancing Worawut Srisupa three minutes later.

Port tried to get back into the game and saw a lot of the ball but were not able to force Lion City custodian Izwan Mahbud into action.

Port performed much better at the start of the second half and were rewarded for their improved showing in the 55th minute when Kevin Deeromram's corner kick was glanced home by Shimura.

The visitors restored their two-goal lead 10 minutes later after Maxime Lestienne found Shawal in the box and the Singapore star laid the ball back to Song Ui-Young to strike, deflecting off a defender and looping over Worawut to end Port's hope of a fightback.

"I would like to congratulate Lion City for winning today's match. They prepared the team very well," said Port coach Rangsan Viwatchaichok. "We thought when we were 1-2 down, we may be able to come back but unfortunately we conceded the third goal from a counter-attack."

Both teams will return to action next week with Lion City hosting Indonesia's Persib Bandung and Port visiting China's Zhejiang on Nov 7.

Ticket sales

Tickets for Thailand's warm-up matches next month will go on sale on Friday.

The War Elephants are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against Lebanon and Laos during the Fifa Day break on Nov 14 and 17 at Thammasat Stadium.

Tickets prices range from 200 to 500 baht. Fans can purchase the tickets online at www.thaiticketmajor.com and 11 Thai Ticket Major outlets from Friday onwards.