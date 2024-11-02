Angels and Port set for top-of-the-table showdown

Suphanat Mueanta (Photo supplied)

Thai League leaders Bangkok United take on third-placed Port in a crucial clash at their True Stadium on Saturday.

The Angels are on top with 24 points from 11 games while Port have 22 from the same number of games. Second-placed Buriram United, who are one point behind the leaders having played just nine games, do not play this weekend.

Angels coach Totchtawan Sripan has a fully fit squad for the big match of the weekend and his team are in fine form having won their last five matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Port will also be desperate for a victory after having slipped up in their last two matches. Rangsan Viwatchaichok's team drew 1-1 at home with Muang Thong United in the Thai League 1 on Sunday and lost 3-1 to Singapore's Lion City Sailors in the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday.

Also today, Muang Thong United host fifth-placed PT Prachuap.

The Kirins, who are ninth, will be keen to return to winning ways after three draws in their last three matches.

"Muang Thong are a strong team and they have an advantage of playing at their home ground tomorrow. It will be a difficult game for us but we will try to get at least a point from this game," said Prachuap coach Sasom Pobprasert.

In other games this weekend, Sukhothai visit Ratchaburi today, Uthai Thani will play Nakhon Pathom, Rayong will face Chiang Rai and Nongbua will play Khon Kaen tomorrow while Lamphun will host BG Pathum on Monday.

Suphanat leaves OH Leuven

Belgium's OH Leuven announced on Thursday night that they have terminated the loan contract of Thailand striker Suphanat Mueanta.

The 22-year-old bid goodbye to fans and teammates after the club's 2-0 victory in the cup match against RFC Seraing on Wednesday.

Suphanat joined OH Leuven on a one-year loan deal in 2023. He played 17 times for the club, scoring one goal.

He made his debut for the club during the seventh round of the 2023-2024 Belgian Cup against Elene-Grotenberge.

Suphanat is expected to rejoin Thai League 1 champions Buriram United in the second leg of the season.