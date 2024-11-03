T1 strugglers in focus as Beetles face Rayong, Uthai meet Pathom

Flexing muscles: Uthai Thani players attend a training session. (Photo: Uthai Thani FC)

Struggling former Thai League 1 champions Chiang Rai United will be eager to claim three points from their trip to Rayong this weekend and drag themselves out of the three-team relegation zone.

The two sides fighting for their survival in the 16-team top flight will come face-to-face Sunday evening.

Rayong are in 13th place with eight points, just one more than the Beetles who are spotted in the 15th place in the table.

Chiang Rai have so far failed to live up to the expectations associated with them at the start of the season.

Of the nine matches they have played so far, the Beetles have lost on six occasions and are still looking for their second win of the season.

Chiang Rai, who have a game in hand, will be going all out for a win Sunday evening, hoping for some solid performances from their Korean star Lee Jung-Moon and captain Suriya Singmui.

Rayong have lost their last three matches in a row. They recently parted ways with Carlos Eduardo Parreira and will be playing under an interim coach.

Carlos became the sixth Thai League 1 coach to lose his job this season after Makoto Teguramori (BG Pathum United), Surapong Kongthep (Ratchaburi), Akbar Nawas (Nakhon Pathom United), Thana Chanaboot (Khon Kaen United) and Jakkrapan Panpee (Uthai Thani FC).

In the other match Sunday night, Nakhon Pathom United are likely to have a testing outing at Uthai Thani stadium.

Nakhon Pathom are at the bottom of the table with five points while Uthai Thani are in eighth place with 15 points.