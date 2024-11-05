Thai wondergirl comes second in world drone racing

Listen to this article

Wanraya “Milk” Wannapong takes part in the 2024 FAI World Drone Racing Championship in Hangzhou, China. (Photo: FAI.org via flickr)

Wanraya “Milk” Wannapong of Thailand has ended her world drone racing campaign this year as runner-up to an Italian competitor.

The 17-year-old from Bangkok, a three-time world champion and veteran of the sport, competed in the women’s race at the 2024 FAI World Drone Racing Championship in Hangzhou, China on Sunday, according to the World Air Sports Federation website.

The winner was Luisa Rizzo of Italy and third place went to Yimeng Luo of China.

Wanraya won the world title in 2018 when she was only 11, the youngest contestant in Shenzhen. She successfully defended her title the following year. She won again last year in the competition in Namwon, South Korea.

Wanraya started flying drones when she was eight years old. Her father, Arwut Wannapong, introduced her to them as way of encouraging her to take part in an outdoor activity.