Kunlavut snaps epic title drought

Thailand's badminton star Vitidsarn Kunlavut dropped only one game on his way to winning the men's singles title at the Korea Masters. REUTERS WEIXIANG LIM

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn ended his long title drought in style as he carved out an impressive victory over China's Wang Zhengxing in the men's singles final of the US$240,000 Korea Masters in Iksan City on Sunday.

The top-seeded Thai was in fantastic form as he dominated Wang 21-18, 21-18 in the 50-minute title showdown of the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The Thai top seed had entered the final in the wake of a 21-12, 22-20 semi-final triumph over Kiran George of India on Saturday. Wang had reached the title decider by eliminating South Korea's Cho Geon-Yeop 9-21, 21-15, 21-10.

On his way to the final, Kunlavut had dropped only one game, a feat matched by Wang in his march to Sunday's showdown.

Before his success in Iksan City Sunday, world champion Kunlavut had runner-up finishes at the French Open and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games this year. His last title came at the World Championships in August 2023.

In the women's singles final, second seed Putri Kusuma Wardani became the first Indonesian to win a Korea Masters crown.

Wardani overwhelmed Han Qianxi of China, who was riding a tide of confidence following her victory over Japanese top seed Tomoka Miyazaki in the semi-finals, 21-14, 21-14 in 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, Malaysian men's doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik claimed their first title of the year at the tournament in Iksan City.

The world No.6 duo fought back to beat South Koreans Jin Yong and Kim Won-Ho 21-23, 21-19, 21-14 in the 66-minute final.

It also marked Chia and Wooi Yik's second career World Tour title following their Denmark Open victory last year.

The title was also a first for Malaysia at the Super 300 event since its inception in 2007.

China's Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui were also in dominating form Sunday as they defeated Indonesia's Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the mixed doubles final.

Guo and Chen needed only 31 minutes to wrap up the title showdown 21-10, 21-12, exploiting the defensive errors committed by their Indonesian opponents.

There was success for the host nation as well.

Kim Hyi-Jeong and Kong Hee-Yong prevailed in a marathon that lasted almost an hour and a half to capture the women's doubles crown.

The Korean pair had to rally from a game down after conceding the gruelling opener 23-21 to Chinese pair of Li Yijing and Luo Xumin.

Kim and Kong showed class and composure in winning the next two games 21-16, 21-18 to secure the only title of the tournament for South Korea.