Port's Kevin to miss Fifa Day games with injury

Bangkok United left wing back Wanchai Jarunongkran. (Photo supplied)

Port left wing back Kevin Deeromram has pulled out from the Thai national team because of a nagging hip injury sustained during an AFC Champions League Two match with Zhejiang last week.

Kevin was named in the 23-strong squad for Thailand's Fifa Day friendlies against Lebanon and Laos. He did report for training on Monday but was advised to withdraw from the team.

The War Elephants play Lebanon tomorrow at Thammasat Stadium and Laos on Sunday at the same venue. Thai Rath TV (Ch 32) will beam both matches live, starting 7.30pm.

Coach Masatada Ishii and Dr Pakapol Issarakrasri made the decision together and the Thai-Swedish left wing back pulled out of the team on their advice.

The 27-year-old Kevin informed the coaching staff about the injury and a scan conducted by the team doctor later revealed that the winger has recurrent swelling on his hip and thigh. He has been advised to rest for a couple of weeks.

Ishii said Kevin was advised to withdraw "to protect him from sustaining any serious injury".

The Japanese coach has decided to call up Bangkok United left wing back Wanchai Jarunongkran to replace Kevin in the national squad.

Rangsan back as Port coach

Rangsan Viwatchaichok has agreed to return as coach of Thai League 1 giants Port only 10 days after quitting the job.

Rangsan said the reason behind his change of heart was that he wanted the club to get through the first phase of the top league smoothly.

"I have a good relationship with the team and I want to help them to get over this rough patch," said Rangsan. "I feel that it is my responsibility to see to it that Port do well at least in the first leg of Thai League and the Asian club competitions."

"However, I also think that they need an experienced coach."

Rangsan will be in Port's dugout when they face BG Pathum United in the last 64 stage of the FA Cup on Nov 20.

Victory for Muang Thong

Muang Thong United defeated Nakhon Pathom United 3-1 in a Monday night Thai League 1.

Poramet Arjvilai, Felicio Brown and Emil Roback scored for Kirins, while Nakhon Pathom got their only goal from Valdo.