New Thai duo claims first badminton title

Thailand's Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran celebrate on the podium after winning the US$420,000 BWF Kumamoto Masters Japan on Sunday. (BADMINTON PHOTO)

New pairing Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran claimed their first title together after winning the US$420,000 BWF Kumamoto Masters Japan on Sunday.

In only their third tournament together, Dechapol and Supissara battled past Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue from France 21-16, 10-21, 21-17 in 62 minutes to win the mixed doubles title at the World Tour Super 500 event in Kumamoto.

The victory — her first ever in a World Tour level — was a sweet birthday present for Supissara, who turns 25 on Monday.

For the 27-year-old Dechapol, it was his 19th title overall and his third this year after the India Open and the Thailand Masters, won with his former playing partner Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

Dechapol split with Sapsiree after the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Sapsiree is now paired with Supak Jomkoh.

Dechapol and Supissara will continue their new partnership at the $1,150,000 BWF China Masters — a Super 750 event — this week.

Second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan was crowned the women's singles champion in her home tournament.

Yamaguchi eased past fifth seed and defending champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-12, 21-12 in just 34 minutes to capture her second title in 2024.

Yamaguchi won the Japan Open in August.

Seventh seed Li Shifeng of China won the men's title after he comfortably defeated Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia 21-10, 21-13.

Yamaguchi was the only home winner after Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto lost the the women’s doubles decider, and sixth seeds Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi were also beaten in the men's doubles title match.

Unseeded Fukushima and Matsumoto lost to China’s second seeds Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 15-21, 15-21 while Hoki and Kobayashi lost to Indonesia’s third seeds Fajar Alfian and Muha